Hidalgo was back in the starting lineup Saturday for just the second time in his last five appearances, but with a few more impressive showings like this one could earn him more playing time. The forward got the scoring started just seven minutes into the match by redirecting a Aron Donnum crosser into the wide open goal. Hidalgo would add another in the 55th minute, giving him four goals in his last five appearances. Toulouse will travel to face Brest on Sunday, and there is a decent chance that Hidalgo could earn another start in that one.