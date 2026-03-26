Santiago Hidalgo News: Receives one match ban

Hidalgo is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, according to the league.

Hidalgo picked up his fifth yellow card in French competitions and will be suspended for the April. 3. clash against Paris Saint-Germain. The forward has locked down a permanent spot in the front line for the TeFeCe, so his absence punches a real hole in the starting XI and forces a attack shakeup. Emersonn is expected to resume a starting role until the Argentine returns.