Santiago Hidalgo News: Returns to squad Sunday
Hidalgo (ankle) is back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Lille, the club posted.
Hidalgo is in the squad for Sunday's clash against Lille after missing the last match due to a hamstring injury. The forward had started the previous two matches before the setback and is expected to reclaim that role once fully fit, having recorded four goals and four assists across 23 appearances this season.
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