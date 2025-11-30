Hidalgo came off the bench late and stole the headline with the stoppage time equalizer. He attacked a long Mark McKenzie throw, rose in front of the Marseille defense and headed in a precise ball over Geronimo Rulli to make it 2-2 and silence the Velodrome. The finish rewarded Toulouse's resilience after spending most of the second half under pressure but also Hidalgo's resilience since he has been highly criticized since his arrival at the TeFeCe as his level shown was not enough to play in Ligue 1. Hidalgo's goal was his first of the season and also his first shot on target.