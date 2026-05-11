Santiago Hidalgo News: Sets up winner

Hidalgo assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Lyon.

Hidalgo made his solitary chance count, turning his only opportunity created in the game into the assist for Warren Kamanzi's winning goal. Across the last four games the forward has attempted six shots and created three chances, and with this latest contribution his assist tally for the campaign moves to four, all of which have come within his last eight starts.