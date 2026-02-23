Santiago Hidalgo News: Three crosses in 1-1 draw
Hidalgo assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Paris FC.
Hidalgo provided the assist for the team's only goal in the match. It was his first assist in the league campaign this season. Hidalgo attempted four tackles as well and won three of them. He provided three crosses, but only one was accurate.
