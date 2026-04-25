Santiago Homenchenko Injury: Leaves with injury in win

Homenchenko was forced off due to an undisclosed issue during Friday's 2-1 win over Puebla.

Homenchenko was busy in set-piece crosses and long-range shots during his final Clausura 2026 game, but he asked to be subbed off in the 84th minute after feeling some pain. Unless this is a major issue, he shouldn't miss any league matches as he'll have plenty of time to recover. He's expected to return to his parent club Pachuca following an outstanding year with Queretaro, where he scored six goals despite featuring in defensive midfield and center-back roles. The only downside to his strong performance were his consistent fouls that led to nine yellow cards and one sending off over 28 games.