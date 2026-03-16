Santiago Homenchenko News: Accumulates five yellow cards

Homenchenko picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Sunday's 0-0 draw against Tigres, becoming suspended for the next game versus Atlas.

Homenchenko has excelled as a defensive midfielder while taking several corner kicks lately, so losing him could be a huge blow while he serves his ban. The versatile player will be available to return in a round 13 clash with Toluca. Until then, he'll remain with one goal scored and averages of 6.2 balls recovered and 3.1 tackles per game in nine starts. Bernardo Parra and Michael Carcelen will compete for the Uruguayan's spot in the starting lineup in the suspension match.