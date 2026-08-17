Santiago Homenchenko News: Active at both ends Sunday

Homenchenko had two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas UNAM. He also added seven clearances and three interceptions.

Homenchenko was unable to contribute directly to goals in this draw, but he thrived on the defensive end. The versatile defensive specialist is known for filling out the stat sheet, and his ability to contribute in multiple categories gives him an excellent floor. Through four league starts, Homenchenko has 14 tackles, 14 clearances, 16 crosses and five chances created, as well as adding a goal and an assist.