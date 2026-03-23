Santiago Homenchenko News: Back from ban
Homenchenko may be selected again following a card accumulation suspension he served against Atlas.
Homenchenko has ben one of his side's top performers throughout the season thanks to his all-around impact in a central midfield role, so he might continue to see meaningful playing time now that he's available to return. Bernardo Parra took his place against Atlas and would be expected to make way for his inclusion going forward.
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