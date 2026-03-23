Santiago Homenchenko headshot

Santiago Homenchenko News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Homenchenko may be selected again following a card accumulation suspension he served against Atlas.

Homenchenko has ben one of his side's top performers throughout the season thanks to his all-around impact in a central midfield role, so he might continue to see meaningful playing time now that he's available to return. Bernardo Parra took his place against Atlas and would be expected to make way for his inclusion going forward.

Santiago Homenchenko
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now