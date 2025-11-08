Homenchenko led the visitors in clearances, interceptions and tackles as he had to work hard to limit the opposition's attacks in the win. The summer signing increased his tallies to 17 shots (seven on goal), 63 clearances and 37 tackles in 13 Apertura games while remaining with four goals scored over that span. He found consistency in a previously little-seen function in the middle of the back line, and he ended up having a great responsibility in the absence of both Diego Reyes (hamstring) and Oscar Manzanarez (knee).