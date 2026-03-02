Santiago Homenchenko News: Converts PK in draw

Homenchenko scored a penalty goal, had five shots (two on target), created one chance, made three tackles (two won) and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 2-2 draw against Santos Laguna.

Homenchenko scored his team's second goal from the penalty spot and had a very nice two-way performance, being very disruptive in the middle of the park while also going up the field to finish plays. The midfielder has been one of his team's most reliable fantasy assets this season, with five goals over 19 league starts and the ability of contribute in almost any aspect of the game.