Santiago Homenchenko News: Records six shots in draw

Homenchenko registered six shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus FC Juarez.

Homenchenko achieved a game- and season-high total of shots despite featuring in his regular defensive midfield role, although all of his attempts were either missed or blocked this time. The midfielder is one of his team's most versatile assets, as he has frequently posted multiple shots, crosses, tackles and clearances while logging significant time on the pitch whenever he's available. However, he gave up some set pieces to Juan Pablo Cazares in the last match.