Santiago Homenchenko News: Scores goal in victory

Homenchenko scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Necaxa.

Homenchenko opened the scoring with a brilliant long-range strike in the 29th minute of Saturday's game. Other than that, he made four clearances, which represent his best figure in the last three matches, and he posted a season-high seven crosses thanks to his return to set-piece duties. Despite operating as a defensive midfielder, he has attempted multiple shots in 10 of his 12 Clausura appearances, and his two goals currently rank fourth on the squad.