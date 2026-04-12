Santiago Homenchenko News: Scores goal in victory
Homenchenko scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Necaxa.
Homenchenko opened the scoring with a brilliant long-range strike in the 29th minute of Saturday's game. Other than that, he made four clearances, which represent his best figure in the last three matches, and he posted a season-high seven crosses thanks to his return to set-piece duties. Despite operating as a defensive midfielder, he has attempted multiple shots in 10 of his 12 Clausura appearances, and his two goals currently rank fourth on the squad.
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