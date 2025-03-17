Santiago Homenchenko News: Scores goal in win

Homenchenko scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Tijuana.

Homenchenko opened the scoring after a two-touch free kick play with Oussama Idrissi during the 26th minute against Tijuana. It was the first direct contribution of the Clausura 2025 campaign for the offseason signing, and it came in his sixth consecutive appearance (fifth as a starter). Having shown his shooting quality, the midfielder may occasionally threaten the opposing goal, although his main task is usually in the defensive zone.