Santiago Lopez News: Loaned to Atletico Ottawa

Lopez will spend the rest of the 2025/26 season in Canadian side Atletico Ottawa following a loan move from Pumas without purchase option.

Lopez was unlikely to be involved in the UNAM side's rotation for the remainder of the campaign with all of Robert Morales, Juninho and Guillermo Martinez in good form and ahead of him in the race for starting spots. The young attacker will hope to get more opportunities in the country he has represented at youth levels. During his last stint in Pumas, he recorded an assist over 400 minutes of Liga MX play, and he scored once in a CONCACAF match in 2025.