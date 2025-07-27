Santiago Mele News: Allows a penalty goal
Santiago Mele registered no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Atlas.
It's hard to fault Mele for giving up the penalty early in the contest, but the goalkeeper didn't have to do much as Monterrey kept the ball in the attacking third for most of the match. He's unlikely to be much busier against Leon in two weeks, as the side has only scored twice in three Liga MX matches.
