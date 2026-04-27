Santiago Mele News: Allows three goals to Santos

Mele registered no saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Santos.

Mele was chosen again over Luis Cardenas but had a terrible performance against the league's bottom club. The season is over for the Uruguayan, who played only the last two league games and otherwise made three CONCACAF Champions Cup appearances, averaging 2.3 saves per game in that competition. He looks to be in the frame for a World Cup call-up, though his lack of form will likely damage his chances of overtaking Fernando Muslera for the starting role.