Santiago Moreno Injury: Officially questionable
Moreno (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's trip to Nashville, per the MLS injury report.
Moreno is questionable despite being ruled out for a few weeks at the end of February. The midfielder seems to be a bit ahead of schedule his his recovery, and is doing well. Moreno could be back as soon as Saturday's clash, though a March 16 match with the LA Galaxy might be more reasonable.
