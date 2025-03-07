Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Moreno headshot

Santiago Moreno Injury: Officially questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Moreno (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's trip to Nashville, per the MLS injury report.

Moreno is questionable despite being ruled out for a few weeks at the end of February. The midfielder seems to be a bit ahead of schedule his his recovery, and is doing well. Moreno could be back as soon as Saturday's clash, though a March 16 match with the LA Galaxy might be more reasonable.

Santiago Moreno
Portland Timbers
