Santiago Moreno headshot

Santiago Moreno Injury: Out a few weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Moreno is still three-to-four weeks away from a return from an ankle injury, according to manager Phil Neville.

Moreno is about a month from returning from an ankle injury and hasn't played in match action since September. When back healthy the midfielder should take a major role in the starting XI almost immediately, though it's not clear what that timeline looks like for full fitness.

Santiago Moreno
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
