Santiago Moreno Injury: Out a few weeks
Moreno is still three-to-four weeks away from a return from an ankle injury, according to manager Phil Neville.
Moreno is about a month from returning from an ankle injury and hasn't played in match action since September. When back healthy the midfielder should take a major role in the starting XI almost immediately, though it's not clear what that timeline looks like for full fitness.
