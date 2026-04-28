Santiago Moreno News: Assists in 2-1 defeat

Moreno assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

Moreno assisted Nolan Norris for Dallas' goal in their 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders. He has started the last two games having been on the bench for the first three matches before this since joining the club. He took five corners in the match and has already moved up to the fourth-highest set-piece taker this season.