Santiago Moreno headshot

Santiago Moreno News: Assists in 2-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Moreno assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC.

Moreno assisted Nolan Norris for Dallas' goal in their 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders. He has started the last two games having been on the bench for the first three matches before this since joining the club. He took five corners in the match and has already moved up to the fourth-highest set-piece taker this season.

Santiago Moreno
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Moreno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Moreno See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
362 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025