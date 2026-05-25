Santiago Moreno News: Converts penalty on Saturday
Moreno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Colorado Rapids.
Moreno reestablished Dallas' lead by scoring just before halftime. He completed 15 passes and made two clearances. He has now scored twice in the last four games. His next match will be in July, following the conclusion of the World Cup.
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