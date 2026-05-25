Santiago Moreno headshot

Santiago Moreno News: Converts penalty on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Moreno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win against Colorado Rapids.

Moreno reestablished Dallas' lead by scoring just before halftime. He completed 15 passes and made two clearances. He has now scored twice in the last four games. His next match will be in July, following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Santiago Moreno
FC Dallas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Moreno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Santiago Moreno See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
May 1, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 10, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 27, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success
Author Image
Deke Mathews
March 13, 2025