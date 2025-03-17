Santiago Moreno News: Creates two chances Sunday

Moreno generated one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Moreno made his first start of the season Sunday and made his presence felt. He recorded a secondary assist on Felipe Mora's goal in the 49th minute and created two more chances. He also put a shot on target and won seven duels on the defensive end, the second most on the team. He played the full 90 minutes, something he will likely continue to do now that he's healthy.