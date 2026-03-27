Santiago Moreno News: Joining FC Dallas
Moreno has signed with FC Dallas on a loan deal from Fluminense until the end of the 2026 MLS season.
Moreno was barely playing at Fluminense, but he's expected to have a bigger role in Dallas and could be a starter as soon as he joins the team. This will be his second stint in MLS, as he played for the Timbers between 2021 and 2025. He had four goals and five assists across 22 appearances (20 starts) in 2025 with Portland.
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