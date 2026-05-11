Santiago Moreno News: Scores one

Moreno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Real Salt Lake.

Moreno recorded his first goal of the season Saturday, adding on to his one assist on the season. He's also beginning to be a regular in the starting XI, making a start in the last four league games, collecting 11 crosses while creating 11 clearances in that span.