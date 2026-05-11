Santiago Moreno headshot

Santiago Moreno News: Scores one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Moreno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Real Salt Lake.

Moreno recorded his first goal of the season Saturday, adding on to his one assist on the season. He's also beginning to be a regular in the starting XI, making a start in the last four league games, collecting 11 crosses while creating 11 clearances in that span.

Santiago Moreno
FC Dallas
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