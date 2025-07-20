Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Moreno headshot

Santiago Moreno News: Seven crosses, four accurate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Moreno recorded three shots (two on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Minnesota United.

In between May 28 and the current weekend, for the Timbers' nine games, two-thirds of them saw Moreno attempting at least five crosses. Concerning accurate ones, the attacking midfielder tied his 2025's high, first established May 4 at San Jose.

Santiago Moreno
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now