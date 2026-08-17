Santiago Moreno News: Shines in return to starting XI

Moreno had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing four times (two accurate) and creating six chances during Sunday's 2-1 win over Austin.

Moreno set up Lalas Abubakar in first half stoppage time assiting the opening goal of the match while leading Dallas in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first since April for Moreno as he's combined for three shots, seven chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances with Sunday's match being his first start since the return of MLS following the World Cup.