Santiago Mourino Injury: Late call for Levante clash

Mourino (ankle) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Levante, according to coach Marcelino. "We have to see in the next two training sessions ahead of the game for Mourino."

Mourino had been forced off late during the clash against Oviedo after picking up an ankle issue that made him miss the game against the Celeste Sunday, and the club is taking a cautious approach before committing to his involvement at the weekend. Alex Freeman and Rafa Marin are the most likely candidates to step in if Mourino cannot be cleared in time for Saturday's fixture against Levante as Villarreal push through the final stretch of the season.