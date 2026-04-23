Santiago Mourino Injury: Leaves with discomfort Thursday

Mourino subbed off after suffering a potential injury in Thursday's match against Oviedo.

Mourino was forced off late after racking up six tackles and 10 duels won in a decent performance. While it's unclear if he sustained a significant problem, the full-back will be questionable ahead of the final stretch of the campaign. Both Alex Freeman and Rafa Marin are options to take the Uruguayan's place in the lineup in case he's eventually sidelined.