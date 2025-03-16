Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Mourino headshot

Santiago Mourino News: Creates from the back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Santiago Mourino assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw versus Las Palmas.

Mourino was excellent for Deportivo Alaves against Las Palmas on Friday. In 90 minutes played, the Uruguayan international tallied one assist, made three passes into the final third, completed his only dribble attempt, and won four of his seven duels. The assist was Mourino's first goal contribution in 12 La Liga starts this season, but hopefully he will continue to see the minutes he has gotten of late after the international break against Rayo Vallecano.

