Santiago Mourino headshot

Santiago Mourino News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Mourino (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Levante.

Mourino passed his late fitness assessment after coach Marcelino confirmed he would be evaluated over the final two training sessions ahead of the fixture, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad despite the cautious approach taken by the club. The defender had already missed the clash against the Celeste Sunday after being forced off against Oviedo with the ankle issue, and Villarreal opted against rushing him back into the starting role.

Santiago Mourino
Villarreal
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