Santiago Mourino News: Provides assist in loss

Mourino assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Mourino delivered the assist on Pape Gueye's 49th-minute finish, capitalizing on a set-piece sequence to spark Villarreal's breakthrough. On the defensive end, he was under pressure all night dealing with relentless direct runs and sharp one-twos, particularly once Lamine Yamal started owning the right channel with confidence. Santiago finished with two tackles (two won) and four clearances, but it was not enough to flip the script, as the helper marked his second of the season after previously setting one up against Girona in the second meeting of the year.