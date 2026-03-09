Santiago Mourino News: Scores second in 2-1 win

Santiago Mourino scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Elche.

Mourino scored his first goal of the season and had his third goal involvement of the year as he helped his side to a 2-1 win over Elche. Two of his goal involvements came in the last two matches. He has taken both shots on target this season in the last three games and has also created four chances in his last four games. He has also played the full 90 minutes in each of the last four games.