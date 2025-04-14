Fantasy Soccer
Santiago Mourino News: Will miss Sevilla game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Mourino will miss the game against Sevilla due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Mourino has accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the game against Sevilla on Sunday. Pica is expected to be the one replace him in central defense with the likely important injury of Abdelkabir Abqar (hamstring).

