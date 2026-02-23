Santiago Munoz News: Assists in loss to Atlas

Munoz assisted once to go with two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atlas.

Munoz got the last touch before Eduardo Aguila's 41st-minute goal during an otherwise decent offensive performance. The attacker has been deployed in a midfield spot in two straight games, contributing one assist in each of those matches. He's now expected to remain active either as a left winger if San Luis use a four-man midfield, or in the middle zone when they opt for a 5-3-2 system.