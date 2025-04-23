Santiago Munoz News: Joins Sporting Kansas City on loan

Munoz has joined Sporting Kansas City on loan from LIGA MX side Santos Laguna for the remainder of the 2025 season, with an option to exercise a permanent transfer at the end of 2025, the club announced.

Munoz will discover the MLS with SKC after registering six goals and six assists in 81 appearances for Santos Laguna and previously played for Newcastle United's U-21 team from 2021 to 2023. He has featured for Mexico at multiple youth levels and scored in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he helped the team reach the final. Munoz scored twice during the 2024-25 LIGA MX Apertura and appeared for Mexico's senior national team in January.