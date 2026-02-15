Santiago Munoz News: Provides assist in victory

Munoz assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Queretaro.

Munoz ended up creating the chance for Jesus Medina's goal after a mishit volley attempt in the 50th minute against Gallos. The former Santos Laguna and Sporting Kansas City man is back in Liga MX for this season, and even though he's behind Joao Pedro in the center-forward depth, he could support from an attacking midfield spot if the last performance encourages coach Guillermo Abascal to repeat the lineup for upcoming fixtures.