Santiago Naveda Injury: Sidelined with muscle injury

Naveda has been diagnosed with a grade one injury in the quadriceps of the right thigh, according to the club.

Naveda will be unavailable in at least one game because of this issue, leaving his side's depth reduced for a short period. However, he has recorded just 115 minutes of play in the current campaign, and that might not change even if he recovers soon, so both Javier Guemez and Aldo Lopez should continue to see the most action in defensive midfield positions for the rest of the season.