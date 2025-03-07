Santiago Pierotti Injury: Fit for Milan tilt
Pierotti (ankle) "has shaken off his injury," coach Marco Giampaolo relayed.
Pierotto was a given a breather to recover from an ankle problem that had been bothering him for a while and will compete with Jesper Karlsson and Lameck Banda to complete the trident. He has had a brace and added 10 shots (four on target), four chances created and six crosses (one accurate) in his last five appearances (all starts).
