Santiago Pierotti Injury: Helped off in Sassuolo fixture

Pierotti generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's contest versus Sassuolo before leaving at the 79th minute because of a potential knee issue, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Pierotti had a subdued showing for the most part and had to be carried off the pitch by the medical staff after banging knees with an opponent, laboring very heavily. Lameck Banda (thigh) also subbed off early in this one. Konan N'Dri, Omri Gandelman and Thohir Helgason would be the next men up if both wingers didn't recover for next week's match versus Genoa.