Santiago Pierotti Injury: In doubt for Pisa fixture

Pierotti "has trained on the side for the entire week, and we'll decide Friday whether to call him up," coach Eusebio Di Francesco relayed.

Pierotti will have to pass a late fitness test to be available and extend his streak of starts. Konan N'Dri would likely replace him if needed. Pierotti has notched multiple tackles in his last seven outings, amassing 24 (15 won) and posting one goal, seven shots (three on target) and seven chances created during that stretch.