Santiago Pierotti Injury: Late call for Genoa game

Pierotti (knee) "will be called up for Sunday, but we'll see how he feels closer to the match," coach Eusebio Di Francesco announced.

Pierotti escaped without serious consequences after tweaking his knee last week, but it remains to be seen whether he'll manage to keep starting, while Lameck Banda (thigh) is said to be in better shape. Konan N'Dri would eventually fill in for one of the starting wingers.