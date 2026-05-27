Santiago Pierotti News: Assists in finale

Pierotti assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Genoa.

Pierotti set up Lecce's only goal for Lameck Banda and also came close to scoring himself, with his only effort of the game hitting the post. The Argentine spent the season mainly on the right wing and, despite modest attacking numbers, remained an important part of the lineup, finishing with a career high 31 starts for Lecce and recording one goal and two assists while helping his side secure top flight survival.