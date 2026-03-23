Santiago Pierotti News: Barely denied in Roma tilt

Pierotti won two of four tackles and recorded one shot (one on goal), two interceptions and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Roma.

Pierotti mostly contributed defensively, filling the stat sheet on that end, and also had the best chance to equalize for his side, but Mario Hermoso had a great goal-line clearance as he tried to tap it in with a header from the middle of the box. He has posted multiple tackles in the last three matches, amassing 10 (six won) and logging five chances created, two shots (both on target) and four interceptions during that stretch, scoring once.