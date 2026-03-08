Santiago Pierotti News: Hits the net versus Cremonese

Pierotti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), two tackles (one won) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Cremonese.

Pierotti broke the deadlock by finding room in the box on a corner kick and beating the goalie to the punch for a relatively easy header, recording his maiden goal. He also tallied a new season high in key passes after failing to record any in the previous five fixtures. He has logged two shots (one on target), two crosses (zero accurate) and nine tackles (four won) in the last five contests (four starts).