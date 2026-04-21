Santiago Pierotti News: Middling showing in Fiorentina bout

Pierotti won two of four tackles and had two shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

Pierotti was again more effective while tracking back rather than in the final third despite his role, badly botching a pair of finishes. He has tallied multiple tackles in the last six tilts, accumulating 21 (14 won), scoring once and posting six shots (two on target), five key passes and six crosses (one accurate) over that span.