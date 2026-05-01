Santiago Pierotti News: Picks up helper in Pisa tilt

Pierotti (undisclosed) assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win against Pisa.

Pierotti played almost the whole game despite the questionable tag and fed Walid Cheddira with a nice through ball before the second and deciding goal, tallying his first assist of the season. He has registered at least one shot, accumulating four (one on target) and one cross, piling up five (one accurate), in three straight fixtures. Furthermore, this marked his eighth tilt in a row with one or more tackles, for a total of 25 (17 won).