Santiago Pierotti News: Wins three tackles versus Bologna

Pierotti had four tackles (three won) and one interception and committed three fouls in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Bologna.

Pierotti tracked back a lot again but didn't do anything in the final third, snapping a three-game streak with one cross. He has recorded multiple tackles in five consecutive fixtures, amassing 17 (12 won), scoring once and adding four shots (two on target), five chances created and five interceptions over that span.