Santiago Pierotti News: Works hard against Milan
Pierotti (ankle) had two shots (zero on goal), five tackles (four won) and one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against AC Milan.
Pierotti was more effective in the back than in the final third, where he wasted a big chance to double his team's lead in the first half, in his return from a one-game absence. He's likely to continue being a fixture of the formation if he avoids injuries, as he has outplayed his competitors so far. He has scored a brace and posted 10 shots (four on target), four chances created and five crosses (one accurate) in his last five outings.
