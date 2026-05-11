Santiago Sandoval News: Comes through in clutch

Sandoval scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Tigres UANL.

Sandoval was the hero for Guadalajara in this return leg, as he scored both goals late in the second half. Considering that Chivas have several players sidelined due to international duty ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, expect Sandoval to remain in the XI for the semifinals tie against Cruz Azul.